Six lighthouses will be open to public throughout Greece from this Saturday until Monday, July 1, in the context of the celebration of the international Day of the Seafarer (June 25).

During this period and from 10:00 until 19:00, visitors will be able to tour to the lighthouses at Monemvasia (Lakonia), Koprena (Arta), Alexandroupolis, Kakis Kefalis in Chalkida, Fiskardo on Cephalonia and Korakas on the island of Paros.