ND Leader Mitsotakis: Turkey Must Respect International Law

ALEXANDROUPOLI – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday sent a message to Turkey regarding the need to respect international law and the rules of good neighbour relations.

Mitsotakis, who is touring the region of Evros, visited the checkpoint at Kastanies on the borders with Turkey.

He congratulated the military staff, noting: “At this extremely important political conjucture it is important to send to the opposite side a message of self-confidnce and the desire for good neighbourly relations, though always on the basis of respect for international law and the cardinal rules of good neighbourly relations.”