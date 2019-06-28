Legendary Singer Giorgos Margaritis among the Artists at Summer Nostos Festival

ATHENS – The Summer Nostos Festival 2019 has reached just about its mid-point and the events are in full swing. Bryce Dessner, the composer and guitarist of The National, presented Triptych (Eyes of One Another), a lyrical tribute to the creative universe of Robert Mapplethorpe’s contemporary photography. A polymorphic spectacle full of Dessner’s special compositions, Mapplethorpe images, and texts by Essex Hemphill and Patti Smith.

The show, Oi Drapetes tis Skakieras (Fugitives of the Chess Board), continues through June 27 at the new impressive stage in the Labyrinth. For the first time, Summer Nostos Festival, in collaboration with Liminal, offers an accessible show providing supertitle services for the deaf and hard of hearing, and audio description for blind or visually impaired audience members.

One of the most promising and rising stars of the world music scene, South African Nakhane who is Madonna’s favorite young artist and released one of the best albums of the year, You Will Not Die, appeared on stage at the Canal and presented a memorable audio-visual experience.

We saved the best for last, the legendary Giorgos Margaritis, the top performer of popular song and a fan favorite, performed on the Stage in Xefoto with a large orchestra. The program included hit songs from the most important moments of his musical journey, as well as a tribute to Greek folk music and rebetika.

Joining Margaritis onstage was another well-known Greek artist, Christiana Galiatsou, who has had several great collaborations in recent years. She most recently sang at a Greek festival in California. In the summer, she will be performing alongside Giorgos Margaritis and Glykeria and, as she told The National Herald shortly before going onstage, she is eager to accept the next invitation from the Greeks of the Diaspora for new experiences on American soil.

The fifth day of the festival will include the concert by the great band Low from Minnesota, a dance performance by Antonis Martsakis and Antonis Foniadakis, and the long-awaited satirical comedy Medea in the form of an operetta by the great Greek composer, Nikos Kypourgos.

The Summer Nostos Festival runs through June 30 at the Stavros NIarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.

More information, including the full program of events and activities, is available online: https://www.snfestival.org.