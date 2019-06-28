Axia Taverna: “Here, Where Greece Shines” (Pics)

TENAFLY, NJ – With the phrase “Here, Greece shines,” Shivani Vora, the highly respected food critic summed up Axia Taverna, 18 Piermont Road in Tenafly. I found the phrase which appeared in the New York Times restaurant review suitable for the headline of my own article.

Michael Frank Parlamis, the well-known restaurant creator (Frank Parlamis Corporation), who had built over 800 restaurants, opened his first in 2006 with the name Axia and the desire to thank his wife, Marguerite (Margie) Parlamis, for her worth (axia in Greek) in his life, but also for their many years together, eventually, celebrating their 47th anniversary in 2013 the year he passed away. A highly educated man, Parlamis was an MIT and Stanford graduate, a humorist, a cosmopolitan, a descriptive narrator and one of the most remarkable members of the Greek community.

Axia is there, as Margie his wife, a beautiful and aristocratic woman, told us, because of his support and love until his last breath, he was constantly disturbed by restaurants in the surrounding areas and in Tenafly: “What will happen next? Will we never eat a decent meal? I have to create a restaurant as I want it.” And it was realized just as he dreamed it. One of the finest Greek restaurants in the tri-state area with the architectural and decorative supervision by the global, award-winning designer Tony Chi.

The day he made the decision, he called Tim Vlahopoulos, Axia manager and partner, and told him, ”I do not know restaurants, I build restaurants. I have a Greek-American chef. He knows how to cook French food, but we sent him to Greece and he learned something about Greek cuisine. What do you say, will you come?”

As a smart “head hunter,” Parlamis found the most suitable person to organize Axia and equipped it with an excellent staff that does not leave easily because he is a model professional and an extremely dear person. It is very difficult to find managers like Tim, who if needed has no problem cleaning the tables, serving food, talking to the clients and give me an appointment during business hours to speak with me. A juggler with a magical personality, a connoisseur, and a lover of people and wine, who came to America in late 1972 and has been in the restaurant business for nearly 50 years.

Vlahopoulos said, “Our success is based on the self-sacrifice of all. We love our world. We have become a family with our clients, who are people of high social and educational level and are very demanding. This inspires us to become better and better. One of our strongest points is that we offer excellent cuisine, often much better in quality and at reasonable prices compared to the very good Greek restaurants in Manhattan. Something that saddens me is that we do not have many Greeks nearby, for whom I have a particular weakness, although we the Metropolis is very close by.”

With 370 labels of different wines, of which 48 are offered by the glass, 20 are half-bottles and 70 dessert wines, the Axia wine cellar is probably the best wine cellar with a Greek restaurant.

Alexander Gorant (Gorantis), the Executive Chef and also a partner in Axia, comes to us with a glass of red, Pinot Noire Papaioannou to cool me, as he told me, before he starts serving some of the best Greek dishes I have eaten in the 18 years I have been in New York. The multi-talented chef was full of surprises. Besides serving his roasted quails with mushrooms, zea, and many other blessed spices that sprang from its flavor oasis, the Hercules salad with spinach, arugula, kale and a dressing of baked quinoa with almonds and muscat wine, the pie with artichokes that made me dizzy with its deliciousness, he played blues on the harmonica later on, transporting us to the banks of the Mississippi.

Axia’s distinctiveness does not only appear in food and service, but also in high-quality live music performed by the popular composer and guitarist Spiros Exaras, who enchants the audience the days he plays there.

Gorant’s hobbies include darts and motorcycles and he learned to cook, why do you think? He told us, “Most chefs were inspired by their mother’s cooking. I was inspired by her lack of cooking skills. My mother cooked a few things. She did not like cooking. We always ate spaghetti with Ragu sauce, and marinated chicken. She did not like cheese or vegetables. I studied at Widener University and then at the French Culinary Institute. I did not know anything about food and I wanted to know so much!”

And he learned so much, he worked as an assistant chef in some of New York’s best restaurants, Le Bernardin, Town, and Windows on the World with the world-renowned chefs Eric Ripert and Geoffrey Zakarian.

I sat down for a while at the bar for a chat with Rozboril Dousan, the star barman who talks about cocktails. I asked if I could photograph him before telling him that I was a journalist and he responded, “Why do you want to photograph me?”

The people at Axia are all very dignified and humble. They managed to create a family environment dominated by Greek authentic hospitality, which is hard to find in the area. So it’s no coincidence that you will meet famous people, including Lori Stokes from Fox 5, the famous guitarist Al Di Meola, Hollywood actor Bill Murray, and many football players looking for fine cuisine, impeccable service, and an intimate atmosphere, in other words, precisely what Axia has to offer.

I will not describe any more dishes I tasted and saw like all the restaurant reviewers do. I will leave you to discover them on your own… but just between us… the Spartan chicken is unforgettable, the Kalamata salmon is disarming, and the Rhodes pastitsio is a colossus. All this is in a wonderful two-story house that floods you with joy, courtesy, and the need to return, “Here, where Greece shines.”

Axia Taverna is located at 18 Piermont Road in Tenafly, NJ.

More information is available by phone: 201-569-5999 and online: axiataverna.com.