Archbishop Elpidophoros announces generous support for College Ministry

NEW YORK– The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America is excited to announce a generous grant for Orthodox Christian Fellowship’s annual Summer Leadership Institute, a four-day training workshop for young adults ages 18-25.

In response to a substantial shortfall in funds which put this year’s program at risk, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America authorized a grant of $18,550 to allow the program to proceed as planned. This is the first ministerial initiative of the Archbishop, who was enthroned just days ago.

“I am a firm believer in the transformative power of this Christ-centered ministry. OCF continues to raise up faithful young adults for the benefit for all Orthodox Christians in America. Our vision for ministry cannot and must not be impeded by financial difficulties; we must dedicate every available resource for the edification of the Church and the proclamation of the Gospel across this great Nation,” said Archbishop Elpidophoros.

