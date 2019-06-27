First “Greek Panorama: Alternative Tourism & Gastronomy” Exhibition to be held in Athens

The “Greek Panorama: Alternative Tourism & Gastronomy” exhibition (www.greekpanorama.gr), which will take place from November 14 to November 16 in Thessaloniki, aims to attract Greek and foreign visitors who want to discover the alternative forms of tourism.

According to the press release, the exhibition is organized by North Events and its aim is to highlight the range of alternative forms of tourism and gastronomy in Greece.

GREEK PANORAMA is the first exhibition of alternative tourism in the capital and is housed in one of the most emblematic and historic areas of Athens, at the Zappeion Mansion.

GREEK PANORAMA aspires to highlight Greece’s hidden secrets contributing to the sustainable development of local societies and the strategic goal of Greek tourism for extension of the tourist season.

The exhibition is under the auspices of Tourism Ministry and the support of the Association of Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Tourist & Travel Agencies (FEDHATTA), the Hellenic Hoteliers Federation (HHF) and the Hellenic Confederation of Tourist Accommodation Entrepreneurs (SETKE).

