EZA and Hellenic-German Chamber Offer Training Program for Brewing and Beer-Making

The Hellenic Brewery of Atalanti – known by its Greek acronym EZA – has initiated a program offering training and certification in the art of beer-making and brewing, in cooperation with the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The training course is offered through a special ‘Dual Vocational Education’ program, where trainees attend theory classes and workshops focused on business training. These types of courses are being offered for the first time in Greece.

According to the announcement, the three-year training program started at the premises of the Hellenic Brewery of Atalanti on June 10. The program provides participants with all the required theoretical knowledge as well as the opportunity to apply what they have learned in real working conditions in a Greek brewery. An important advantage for those who follow the program is the fact that they are paid.

The first trainees were selected through a process of applying and visiting EZA production facilities, where they were informed by representatives of the company and the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce about the educational program, its curriculum, its structure and the potential career prospects after the completion of the program.

The Dual Vocational Training Program faithfully follows the structure, duration and content of the relevant training program in Germany. The science of brewing combines aspects of chemistry, food technology, agriculture and engineering.

Students must attend 880 hours of theory classes and laboratory work, while the corresponding time for in-service training in the practical learning modules, for the transfer of skills, knowledge and skills, is 5,840 hours. Upon completion of the three annual training cycles, trainees sit for written, oral and practical examinations in order to obtain a certificate of Secondary Vocational Training recognized by the Central Association of German Chambers of Commerce (DIHK), awarded by the Greek-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

For information on the program and participation, anyone interested can visit the website: www.dual.com.gr or contact the Hellenic-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry at: +210 64 19 035.