Cultural, Gastronomy and Sports Events throughout Greece in the Summer

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) has placed under its auspices a series of gastronomy, cultural and sports events that promote Greece as a top destination in special forms of tourism.

The first event is the 3rd Lesvos Food Festival that will be held from July 2 to July 7 in several parts of the island, giving visitors the opportunity to experience a series of gastronomy events and discover the locally produced foods.

The second event is the 7th International Bollywood and Multicultural Dances Festival that will be held in Athens on July 6-7. Greek and foreign visitors will be able to see and attend dance and music seminars taught by top teachers from India, the United Kingdom, Spain, Finland, Romania, Poland, Russia, Lithuania and Hong Kong.

The cultural happening, “The Rocks Speak,” will be presented in several different venues in Athens in July, September and October. It is a theatrical performance based on texts deriving from Ancient Greek literature which will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in selected archaeological sites and museums in Athens. The performances will last two hours and will be available in three languages (Greek, English and French) while entrance will be free of charge.

Finally, the European Windsurf slalom championships will be held in Pounta on the island of Paros with the participation of approximately 100 athletes aged 15 to 65. The competition is included in the IFCA calendar for 2019.

