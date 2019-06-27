PM Tsipras in Drapetsona: Normalcy and Stability Require Society’s Consent

ATHENS – Normalcy and stability “can only be based on a policy of democracy from A to Z,” Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said in a campaign speech on Wednesday, in Drapetsona, the greater Piraeus area, entailing “a policy of social justice, and a policy of growth that respects people’s lives and the environment.”

This normalcy, he said, “requires society’s consent,” he said, and this is something only ruling SYRIZA can guarantee.

Normalcy and stability “is the (only) choice to keep moving forward and to continue the effort to take Greece out of the crisis,” the premier said, with a focus on lowering unemployment and introducing “new, properly paid jobs.”

Among the party’s plans, he said, were to “boost the competitive edge of Greek production and to support the social state so that nobody ends up feeling isolated in the crisis.”



The premier criticized the main opposition, saying that New Democracy (ND) is no longer confident of winning elections, “because they see there is no great desire by society to turn over their lives to old political families and to political forces that led the country to the precipice.”

“One thing is for sure, they will not get rid of the Left so easily, or the progressive alliance,” he stressed.

Despite the mistakes his government made, he said that he can look the Greek people in they eyes “because we, with you, took Greece out of the loan memoranda, and we succeeded where others failed miserably. We managed to place Greece on its feet again, supporting the weak at the same time.”