Archaeological Sites and Museums to Celebrate August Full Moon with Series of Events

The culture ministry on Wednesday announced a series of events that will be held under the full moon of August in archaeological sites and museums around Greece.

The celebration of the full moon will culminate on Thursday, August 15, with the events starting on August 11 and concluding on August 19.

According to the ministry, “97 archaeological sites, museums and monuments will be open for people to enjoy the brightest moon of the summer, while music and other events will be held in 48 of them. The events, which are expected to increase further, will be posted on the official site of the ministry in Greek and in English. Entrance to all sites and museums will be free of charge.”

Since 2002, the culture ministry has been organising a series of events each year to celebrate the August full moon, offering the public an opportunity to enjoy a summer night under the moonlight in most archaeological sites and museums of Greece.

In 2018, the number of visitors exceed 100,000 against 74,970 in 2017 and 63,795 in 2016.