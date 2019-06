Greek Olympic medal winner Babis Holidis died aged 62, it was announced on Wednesday.

Holidis, who specialized in Greco-Roman wrestling, was born in Kazakhstan in 1956. He started out in wrestling in 1968, and ended up taking part in four Olympic Games: Montreal (1976), Moscow (1980), Los Angeles (1984) and Seoul (1988). He won an Olympic bronze medal at Los Angeles and Seoul.

He also coached the national men’s team from 1998 to 2000, along with Dimitris Thanopoulos and Aristides Grigorakis.