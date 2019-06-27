ND Leader Mitsotakis Stresses Importance of a Strong Mandate to Avert New Adventures

ATHENS – Ιn an interview with SKAI radio on Thursday morning, main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis forecast that there will be a mass participation in the upcoming elections in order to launch a new political cycle, adding that there is a reasonable expectation and recognition that ND is entering the race with specific and moderate political speech, united and renewed.

The leader of the main opposition also underlined that he is not interested in SYRIZA’s internal affairs.

One of the first initiatives of the ND government will be to change the electoral law, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in his interview with SKAI. He stressed that he will not reintroduce the current system and requested broader consensus on allowing registered Greeks abroad to vote in Greek elections from their place of residence.

If a government is formed by any means after the July 7 elections, he said, no elections will be needed on August 15, adding that if he does not have a strong mandate he will be unable to implement his programme.

He also said that the first bill to be tabled by ND will include important arrangements for municipalities, as well as “problematic” Criminal Code articles on serious crime.

The head of the main opposition also referred to university asylum, stressing that the first bill to be tabled by ND will also include its abolition.

Mitsotakis stressed that the new leadership of justice will be appointed by the new government.