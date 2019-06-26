National Council on Foreign Policy Discusses Greek-Turkish Relations, Developments in Cyprus’ EEZ

ATHENS – A meeting of the National Council on Foreign Policy chaired by Foreign Minister George Katrougalos, focusing on the developments in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone and Greek-Turkish relations, started shortly after 13:30 on Wednesday.

The foreign minister will brief the officials of the political parties responsible for foreign affairs (except the Communist Party of Greece that does not want to participate and far-right Golden Dawn, which is not invited) on the recent EU decision for “targeted measures” against Turkey it it continues its illegal actions inside Cyprus’ EEZ.