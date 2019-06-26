The Experience of a Lifetime

Analysis:

The weekend of June 22-23 was unquestionably different from other weekends because with the enthronement of the new Archbishop Elpidophoros of America a new beginning was inaugurated. We witnessed the dawn of a new day, more hopeful and brighter, for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, which is the largest and most prominent ecclesiastical eparchy of the Ecumenical Throne.

Participants received a new vision and saw better prospects for the future of the Greek-American …