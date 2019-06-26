The Experience of a Lifetime

Analysis:
The weekend of June 22-23 was unquestionably different from other weekends because with the enthronement of the new Archbishop Elpidophoros of America a new beginning was inaugurated. We witnessed the dawn of a new day, more hopeful and brighter, for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, which is the largest and most prominent ecclesiastical eparchy of the Ecumenical Throne.
Participants received a new vision and saw better prospects for the future of the Greek-American
It is the first time in history that a Turkish citizen is chosen as the archbishop of the United States. This has a significant importance for Turkey because the archbishop of the U.S. is the religious leader of all the Greek foundations in the United States. It means he also has a political impact. Therefore this is great opportunity for Turkey because someone who knows Turkey, who understands Turkey and who speaks Turkish is going to lead the Greekcongregation in the U.S., the importance of this, is so obvious,” Lambriniadis told daily Hürriyet in a recent interview.
When asked where he felt he belonged to the most, Lambriniadis said, “Istanbul, of course!”
“I am moving to the U.S., but I will be visiting Istanbul often, because my heart remains in Istanbul.”