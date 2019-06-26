Giving Drivers’ Licenses to PHIs is a Violation of Federal Immigration Law

The single most absurd, ill-conceived, and simply unfathomable American political belief of my lifetime, without question, is Open Borderism; whether the blatant sort or the clandestine type. In recently signing a bill into law that will grant drivers’ licenses to Persons Here Illegally (PHIs) in New York State, Governor Cuomo is obviously a practitioner of the latter type.

Not only should PHIs not receive drivers’ licenses, they shouldn’t even be allowed to go to school. To explain why preventing them from …