Leadership 100 Chairman Welcomes Archbishop Elpidophoros

The Chairman of the Leadership 100 endowment fund, Argyris Vasilliou, spoke at the Enthronement Luncheon at the New York Hilton Midtown. The text of his remarks follow:

Your Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, we look to you for the great opportunity to renew our Church and to reaffirm our faith in meeting the many challenges ahead. As an administrator and scholar and spiritual guide, you come with great gifts. I know you have a great appreciation for the Church in America, its rich history, proud traditions, and diversity of thought. The history of Leadership 100 is intertwined with the Church and its unique history in our nation. We have supported and worked cooperatively and successfully with all your predecessors and look forward to offering you our continued support as we work for the benefit of our Archdiocese and its ministries and institutions in the years to come.

Leadership 100 is composed of exceptional men and women who are devoted to the Church, as well as to responsible stewardship of our resources for the benefit of our Archdiocese.

Like you, we are committed to advancing the future of Orthodoxy and Hellenism. We recognize the world-wide reach of our Church and its Heritage ultimately led, of course, by our Ecumenical Patriarch.

As Chairman of Leadership 100, I can attest to the commitment of my fellow officers, trustees, and members to these principles.

We share in your stated commitments to regenerate the campaign to build the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, to strengthen Hellenic College/Holy Cross School of Theology and to insure a bright future for our Archdiocese.

We join with you and look forward to working with you to accomplish these goals. The Church is our home on earth and is vital to our every action in this world. It is where our focus must always remain.

As part of your loving flock in America, we grasp the importance of this significant moment in time. You have been sent to fulfill these needed purposes and we pray the Almighty gives Your Eminence the strength, resolve, and wisdom to lead us spiritually into the future. AXIOS!