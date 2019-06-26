Gianaris Announces $15,000 in Funding for Arts Programming at LIC Middle School

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY – Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced $15,000 in funding for Hunters Point Community Middle School, I.S. 291. The funding was secured during this year’s state budget and will support arts programming. Senator Gianaris made the announcement while delivering remarks at the school’s 2019 graduation ceremony.

“Arts enrich the lives of students and provide a gateway to the future. Arts education encourages creativity and brings skills from across disciplines into the classroom,” said Senate Deputy Leader Gianaris. “I am pleased to fund this program and help our students achieve their full potential.”

“With the support of Senator Michael Gianaris, Hunter’s Point Community Middle School opened its doors to the Western Queens community in September 2013 with 85 sixth graders. We now serve 450 students a year from all over the district in an inclusive environment. Our core values of scholarship, community, and creativity are evidenced in our rigorous and project based curriculum that values the artistic potential of every student,” said Sarah Goodman, Principal of Hunters Point Community Middle School. “Our bi-annual art shows, competition band program, and spring musical theater productions support the development of every child and prepare many of them for art high schools. This grant of $15,000 from the Senator’s office will ensure our students can continue to receive a world-class arts education at the highest levels. We are grateful for the continued support from Senator Gianaris and look forward to having you as an honored guest at our 2019-2020 shows.”

Hunters Point Community Middle School has a robust arts program encompassing music, visual arts, and theater.