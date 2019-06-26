Letter to the Editor: On TNH’s 50 Wealthiest List and St. Nicholas

To the Editor:

The special insert of the 50 richest persons of Hellenic descent was very impressive.

What is dismaying, however, is that with all that wealth available, the funding and building for the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center site has not been accomplished and the structure remains unfinished, to the embarrassment of all those of Hellenic descent.

Such a shrine church would be spectacular and any major benefactor would be honored for centuries. This structure would be lasting and marveled at, akin to Notre Dame Cathedral, because it would be a reminder of the unforgettable September 11 tragedy.

Why have none of these Hellenes come to the rescue?

Sincerely,

Paul M. Ladas

Muskegon, MI