Live: The 2nd SNF Agora Institute Workshop “Talking (and Listening) Across Divides”

ATHENS. Αs part of the SNF’s monthly DIALOGUES series, Johns Hopkins University will co-organize the 2nd SNF Agora Institute Workshop. The event will be held on June 26th from 09:00 am to 01:30 pm at the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera, SNFCC.
The workshop, “Talking (and Listening) Across Divides,” will explore what experience and science can teach us about the requirements for productive dialogue and engagement. This workshop will be led by a diverse group of scholars and practitioners whose research and work will help to shed light on how we might resolve, mediate, or even just consider competing claims—essential work for any thriving democracy.
Speakers include:
Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou, Journalist, Managing Director, iMEdD and Executive Director, SNF Dialogues
Hahrie Han, PhD, Inaugural Director, SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University
Martha Jones, PhD, Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor and Professor of History,
Johns Hopkins University
Munzer Khattab, Co-Founder, BureauCrazy
Roelf Meyer, Former Leader of the National Party, South Africa
Michelle Miller, Co-Host, CBS This Morning: Saturday
Marc Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League
Mike Niconchuk, Senior Researcher, Beyond Conflict
Timothy Phillips, Founder and CEO, Beyond Conflict
Ebrahim Rasool, Former South African Ambassador to the United States
Barri Shorey, Interim Senior Technical Director, Economic Recovery and Development, International Rescue Committee
Elizabeth Smyth, Executive Director, SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University