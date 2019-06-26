Live: The 2nd SNF Agora Institute Workshop “Talking (and Listening) Across Divides”

ATHENS. Αs part of the SNF’s monthly DIALOGUES series, Johns Hopkins University will co-organize the 2nd SNF Agora Institute Workshop. The event will be held on June 26th from 09:00 am to 01:30 pm at the Stavros Niarchos Hall of the Greek National Opera, SNFCC.

The workshop, “Talking (and Listening) Across Divides,” will explore what experience and science can teach us about the requirements for productive dialogue and engagement. This workshop will be led by a diverse group of scholars and practitioners whose research and work will help to shed light on how we might resolve, mediate, or even just consider competing claims—essential work for any thriving democracy.

Speakers include:

Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou, Journalist, Managing Director, iMEdD and Executive Director, SNF Dialogues

Hahrie Han, PhD, Inaugural Director, SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University

Martha Jones, PhD, Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor and Professor of History,

Johns Hopkins University

Munzer Khattab, Co-Founder, BureauCrazy

Roelf Meyer, Former Leader of the National Party, South Africa

Michelle Miller, Co-Host, CBS This Morning: Saturday

Marc Morial, President and CEO, National Urban League

Mike Niconchuk, Senior Researcher, Beyond Conflict

Timothy Phillips, Founder and CEO, Beyond Conflict

Ebrahim Rasool, Former South African Ambassador to the United States

Barri Shorey, Interim Senior Technical Director, Economic Recovery and Development, International Rescue Committee

Elizabeth Smyth, Executive Director, SNF Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University