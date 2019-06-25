Archbishop Elpidophoros Appoints Fr. Alexander Karloutsos Vicar General of the Archdiocese

NEW YORK – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America has appointed the Rev. Protopresbyter Alexander Karloutsos to be the Vicar General of the Holy Archdiocese of America. The office of Vicar General is an extraordinary office, one which is used only at the discretion of the Archbishop. The last Vicar General of the Archdiocese served under Archbishop Iakovos of blessed memory.

Speaking of the appointment, His Eminence said:

“Father Alex, as he is known to all, has served our Holy Archdiocese and Ecumenical Patriarchate with distinction for over forty years. His service as Vicar General recognizes his unique abilities and role to advance the mission of the Church. I look forward to his continuing fruitful ministry to our Church.”