Rays of Hope to Dispel the Clouds Threatening Hellenic Paideia in the U.S.

Some months ago, this column had hailed two major developments in the area of Greek-American education – a $25 million grant pledged by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation to the St. Demetrios Day School in Astoria and the operation of a dual language Greek program at a local Astoria public school. Today, both these developments have suffered serious setbacks, dimming a promising ray of hope in what has been a very gloomy decade for Hellenic …