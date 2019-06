NEW YORK – With enthusiasm, hope, and shouts of “Axios – Worthy!” hundreds of Greek-Americans and Orthodox Christians of all backgrounds and generations welcomed His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros to the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York for his official enthronement as Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America on Saturday, June 22.

The faithful began arriving at the Cathedral at 9 AM for the service that was scheduled for 11 AM. The police had closed off 74th …