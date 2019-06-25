Greek Products Shine at the Summer Fancy Food Show June 23-25 (Vid & Pics)

NEW YORK – The Summer Fancy Food Show opened on June 23 and runs through June 25 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. Featuring food and drink from around the world, the event is the largest specialty food industry event in North America, and the premier showcase for industry innovation.

Specialty food is the fastest-growing segment of the food industry, at nearly $150 billion in annual sales. Presented by the Specialty Food Association (SFA), a not-for-profit association with over 3,800 members, …