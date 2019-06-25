Nia Vardalos Talks to TNH at the SNF International Conference in Athens

ATHENS – On June 24, just before her scheduled afternoon discussion, Democracy, Theater and All of Life’s Tiny Beautiful Things with the Public Theater’s Artistic Director Oskar Eustis at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) 8th Annual International Conference, held at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) in Athens, the Greek actress and writer Nia Vardalos spoke to The National Herald about this year’s conference, the Hellenic community living abroad, and her future plans.

Asked about this year’s event, Vardalos replied, “It’s an impressive, global conference, which is almost for everyone. My daughter is 13 years old and all today’s speeches have managed to stir her interest. I really listen very carefully to what is being discussed. Theater, technology, art! It is incredible. We are lucky to be able to attend.”

To the Greek diaspora community she said, “I want to address those who are reading me from the U.S. at the moment and tell them that it really is worth traveling to Greece and attending the SNF International Conference. You learn a lot, get to know people from all over the world. It is another reason to be proud of your origin.”

Finally, concerning her future projects, she said, “I’m only dealing with the theater right now. I want to sincerely apologize to all the Greeks because I have not made a movie in the last three years. The theater calms me mentally, and I think I belong there.”