Greek PM Tsipras in Cyprus for Christofias’ Funeral

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to Cyprus on Tuesday to attend the funeral of former Cyprus president Dimitris Christofias.

According to Tsipras’ press office, at 14:30 the Greek prime minister will visit Stavrianakos military camp and afterwards he will visit the AKEL party’s offices, where he will meet with the party’s leader Andros Kyprianou and sign the book of condolences.

Afterwards he will be received by Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential mansion.

At 17:00 Tsipras and Anastasiades will attend Chistofias’ funeral service.