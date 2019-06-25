Live: The Second and Last Day of SNF’s Conference 2019 – 09:00 – 18:35

ATHENS. Watch live today from 09:00 – 18:35.
Part I (09:00 – 11:10)
09:00 – 09:40 Defining Leadership in the 21st Century
Marshall Ganz – Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard University
Alan Stoga – Chairman, Tällberg Foundation
09:40 – 10:40 The Intended and Unintended ConsequenceS of the #MeToo Movement
Asimina Arvanitaki – SNF Aristarchus Chair in Theoretical Physics,
Perimeter Institute
Sian Beilock – President of Barnard College, Columbia University
Katherine Fleming – Provost, New York University
Stelios Vasilakis – Chief Programs & Strategic Initiatives Officer, SNF
10:40 – 11:10 The Architecture of Health: A Discussion
Paul Goldberger – Architecture Critic
Renzo Piano – Chairman, Founding Partner and Architect, Renzo Piano
Building Workshop
Part II (11:40 – 13:45)
11:40 – 12:50 On Truth and the Assault on Credibility
Moderator: Michael Delli Carpini – Professor of Communication,
Annenberg School for Communication, University of Pennsylvania
Nusrat Durrani – Media Strategist, Filmmaker, Founder MTV World
Nicholas Lemann – Dean Emeritus, Columbia School of Journalism
Steven Shapin – Franklin L. Ford Research Professor of the History
of Science, Harvard University
12:50 – 13:45 The Individual in the Team’s Service: Lessons & Experiences
from an Unprecedented Achievement
A discussion with members of the champion team of Euro 2OO4
Moderator: Christos Sotirakopoulos – Journalist
Angelos Charisteas – Member, Legends 2004
Traianos Dellas – Member, Legends 2004
Stelios Giannakopoulos – Member, Legends 2004
Antonis Nikopolidis – President, Champions for Life
Vassilis SamBrakos – Journalist / Author
Ioannis Topalidis – Coach, Legends 2004
Theodoros Zagorakis – Member, Legends 2004
Part III (15:00 – 18:35)
15:00 – 16:00 Public Spaces in a Digital World and Our Diminishing Expectations
Moderator: Paul Goldberger – Architecture Critic
Carrie Rebora Barratt – Chief Executive Officer & William C. Steere
Sr. President, New York Botanical Garden
KATIE DIXON – CEO, Powerhouse Arts
Hahrie Han – Inaugural Director, SNF Agora Institute at JHU
16:00 – 16:30 Playing with Complexity
Moderator: Mark Mitton – Magician
Bryan Berg – Cardstacker
Lily Hevesh – Domino Artist
Ernő Rubik – Inventor of Rubik’s Cube, Teacher of Architecture and Design
16:30 – 17:40 A Post-American Century?
Moderator: Robin Niblett – Director, Chatham House
Ambassador(ret.) Mark Brzezinski – Managing Director, Makena
Capital Management
Terrence J. Checki – Veteran US Federal Reserve Official
Alan Stoga – Chairman, Tällberg Foundation
17:40 – 18:30 Healthcare, Innovation and Philanthropy
Dr. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei – President and Founder, Foundation of
Orthopedics and Complex Spine
Dr. Peter Sculco – Orthopedic Surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Thomas Sculco – Surgeon-In-Chief, Emeritus, Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. Panagiotis Koulouvaris – Assistant Professor, First Orthopaedic Clinic,National & Kapodistrian University of Athens and Chairman, Regeneration and Progress
18:30 – 18:35 Closing Remarks: Andreas C. Dracopoulos – Co-President, SNF
and Stelios Vasilakis – Chief Programs & Strategic Initiatives Officer, SNF