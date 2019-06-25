Live: The Second and Last Day of SNF’s Conference 2019 – 09:00 – 18:35

ATHENS. Watch live today from 09:00 – 18:35.

Part I (09:00 – 11:10)

09:00 – 09:40 Defining Leadership in the 21st Century

Marshall Ganz – Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Harvard University

Alan Stoga – Chairman, Tällberg Foundation

09:40 – 10:40 The Intended and Unintended ConsequenceS of the #MeToo Movement

Asimina Arvanitaki – SNF Aristarchus Chair in Theoretical Physics,

Perimeter Institute

Sian Beilock – President of Barnard College, Columbia University

Katherine Fleming – Provost, New York University

Stelios Vasilakis – Chief Programs & Strategic Initiatives Officer, SNF

10:40 – 11:10 The Architecture of Health: A Discussion

Paul Goldberger – Architecture Critic

Renzo Piano – Chairman, Founding Partner and Architect, Renzo Piano

Building Workshop

Part II (11:40 – 13:45)

11:40 – 12:50 On Truth and the Assault on Credibility

Moderator: Michael Delli Carpini – Professor of Communication,

Annenberg School for Communication, University of Pennsylvania

Nusrat Durrani – Media Strategist, Filmmaker, Founder MTV World

Nicholas Lemann – Dean Emeritus, Columbia School of Journalism

Steven Shapin – Franklin L. Ford Research Professor of the History

of Science, Harvard University

12:50 – 13:45 The Individual in the Team’s Service: Lessons & Experiences

from an Unprecedented Achievement

A discussion with members of the champion team of Euro 2OO4

Moderator: Christos Sotirakopoulos – Journalist

Angelos Charisteas – Member, Legends 2004

Traianos Dellas – Member, Legends 2004

Stelios Giannakopoulos – Member, Legends 2004

Antonis Nikopolidis – President, Champions for Life

Vassilis SamBrakos – Journalist / Author

Ioannis Topalidis – Coach, Legends 2004

Theodoros Zagorakis – Member, Legends 2004

Part III (15:00 – 18:35)

15:00 – 16:00 Public Spaces in a Digital World and Our Diminishing Expectations

Moderator: Paul Goldberger – Architecture Critic

Carrie Rebora Barratt – Chief Executive Officer & William C. Steere

Sr. President, New York Botanical Garden

KATIE DIXON – CEO, Powerhouse Arts

Hahrie Han – Inaugural Director, SNF Agora Institute at JHU

16:00 – 16:30 Playing with Complexity

Moderator: Mark Mitton – Magician

Bryan Berg – Cardstacker

Lily Hevesh – Domino Artist

Ernő Rubik – Inventor of Rubik’s Cube, Teacher of Architecture and Design

16:30 – 17:40 A Post-American Century?

Moderator: Robin Niblett – Director, Chatham House

Ambassador(ret.) Mark Brzezinski – Managing Director, Makena

Capital Management

Terrence J. Checki – Veteran US Federal Reserve Official

Alan Stoga – Chairman, Tällberg Foundation

17:40 – 18:30 Healthcare, Innovation and Philanthropy

Dr. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei – President and Founder, Foundation of

Orthopedics and Complex Spine

Dr. Peter Sculco – Orthopedic Surgeon, Hospital for Special Surgery

Dr. Thomas Sculco – Surgeon-In-Chief, Emeritus, Hospital for Special Surgery

Dr. Panagiotis Koulouvaris – Assistant Professor, First Orthopaedic Clinic,National & Kapodistrian University of Athens and Chairman, Regeneration and Progress

18:30 – 18:35 Closing Remarks: Andreas C. Dracopoulos – Co-President, SNF

and Stelios Vasilakis – Chief Programs & Strategic Initiatives Officer, SNF