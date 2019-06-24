Pancyprian Dance Division Annual Dinner and Performance

WHITESTONE – The Pancyprian Dance Division held its annual dinner dance on June 23 at Verdi’s in Whitestone. The event raises funds for the Dance Division and also presents the young dancers in traditional costume performing the traditional dances of the homeland.

Federation of Cypriot-American Organizations (FCAO) President Kyriacos Papastylianou gave the welcoming remarks at the event, thanking the organizers and all those present, noting that “we are here as a family.” He pointed out that the Dance Division not only teaches the traditional dances but also the customs and traditions of Cyprus and gives the young people the opportunity to spend time together. Papastylianou thanked the teachers past and present, especially Joanne Kyriacou who began this year, for their efforts and concluded that “it’s all about the kids.”

Also present at the event, Consul General of Cyprus in New York Alexis Phedonos-Vadet also attended the event with his wife, Melina. The Consul General in his remarks thanked everyone and especially the Pancyprian Dance Division for inviting him to the event and congratulated all who work to maintain the traditions and customs of Cyprus which is an ongoing effort, every day and for decades, especially for the young people growing up so far from the homeland.

Among those in attendance, Pancyprian Cultural Division President Ismene Michaels, Director of the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce and FCAO Vice President of Culture Despina Axiotakis, FCAO Treasurer Loukas Georgiou, and FCAO Executive Assistant Tasoula Manaridis as well as the families and friends of the young performers in the Dance Division.

Following the youngsters’ performance, the dance floor was opened to all the guests.