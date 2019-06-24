4th Beyond Borders International Documentary Festival on Kastellorizo

The 4th “Beyond Borders” International Documentary Festival held on the island of Kastellorizo will this year aim to “bring people to Kastellorizo and transport Kastellorizo to the world!”

The competitive section of the festival, which will take place from August 25 to September 1, will once again include a selection of Greek and foreign documentary films of the highest artistic standards. The historical and sociopolitical documentaries will compete for the awards of Best History Documentary and Best Social Documentary, as well as for the Special Award for Mediterranean Friendship (supported by EKOME).

The festival will be a meeting point for the top creators of historical and sociopolitical documentary films and for the people of the arts and letters from Greece and abroad.

Among the films competing for prizes are “The Greek of the Russian Empire” from Russia, the film HAMADA (a Sweden-Norway-Germany co-production), “A woman captured” (Hungary), “Our Territory” (Belgium and Italy), “Time to leave” (Turkey), “To the Living, Fatherland and Deep Roots” (France), “Hugo Blanco: Deep River” (Peru) and others.

The University of New York will be the honoured institute and BBC4 the honoured media for this year.