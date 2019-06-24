Highlights from the Enthronement of Archbishop Elpidophoros (Vid)

NEW YORK – The Enthronement of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros took place on Saturday, June 22 at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
The following video features excerpts from the enthronement and statements from various attendees including Fr. Alexander Karloutsos and Nick Andriotis, among others.
The hierarchy has failed us, in fact, they have betrayed us, and sinned in ways that condemns their leadership of the Church and the sacredness in which they have cloaked themselves.
Their leadership in the last 3 decades has been exposed as devoid of the Holy Spirit, of the shepherd’s love and courage, and even of just plain decency.
They have shamelessly plundered and scandalized the church and the system that supports them needs to be dismantled.