Newly Elected Archbishop Nikitas of Thyatira and Great Britain Grants His First Interview to TNH

BOSTON – Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, unanimously elected by the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, chose to grant his first interview to The National Herald. He spoke about his election, his new archpastoral duties in England, the new Archbishop of America Elpidophoros, and the Greek-American Community.

Archbishop Nikitas was born in Tampa, Florida. Until his election as Archbishop of Thyateira and Great Britain he was Metropolitan of the Dardanelles and Director of the Patriarch Athenagoras Orthodox Institute …