Greece: Political Leaders’ Televised Debate Cancelled

ATHENS – The political leaders’ televised debate before the elections on July 7 will finally not take place, as the political parties involved were unable to agree on the day.

Initially, it had been agreed that the debate would be held on July 1, between the leaders of the political parties in parliament. Events in Europe, however, where the recent European Council failed to reach agreement on which European officials should occupy the top jobs in European institutions, led to a decision for another extraordinary EU summit on June 30 that might prevent Tsipras from being able to attend the debate.

The parties then discussed the possibility of an alternative date for the debate but they could not reach an agreement.