Pompeo Meets Saudi Κing, Top Prince to Talk Iran

By Associated Press June 24, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with Saudi King Salman and separately with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss the escalated crisis in the Persian Gulf.

Pompeo arrived in the Saudi city of Jiddah earlier on Monday in a hastily arranged visit amid mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran as Iran’s navy chief warned Iranian forces wouldn’t hesitate to shoot down more U.S. surveillance drones from their skies.

Pompeo was greeted upon his arrival in Jiddah by new U.S. Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid and Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf.

Before departing, Pompeo said he’d be talking to officials in the Persian Gulf as well as Asia and Europe as he sets out to build an international coalition against Iran.

While Pompeo said the U.S. is prepared to negotiate with Iran, he also said new U.S. sanctions against Iran are to be announced Monday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with King Salman, right, at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 24, 2019. Pompeo is conducting consultations during a short tour of the Middle East, including visits to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, meets with King Salman at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 24, 2019. Pompeo is conducting consultations during a short tour of the Middle East, including visits to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, meets with King Salman, right, at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 24, 2019. Pompeo is conducting consultations during a short tour of the Middle East, including visits to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, centre left, walks with Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, as Pompeo arrives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 24, 2019. Pompeo is conducting consultations during a short tour of the Middle East, including visits to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, top, exits a plane on arrival to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 24, 2019. Pompeo is conducting consultations during a short tour of the Middle East, including visits to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
Members of the ANSWER Coalition hold an anti-war with Iran rally outside of the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Motorbike taxi divers carry goods at the old main bazaar in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 23, 2019. The most-visible place to see the effect of the economic hardship most face comes from walking by any money-exchange shop. Depreciation and inflation makes everything more expensive, from fruits and vegetables to tires and oil all the way to the big-ticket items, like mobile phones. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
