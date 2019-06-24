Live: 2019 SNF Conference :UNTITLED:

Part 1 (09:00 – 11:20)

9:00 – 9:05 Welcoming remarks: Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou – iMEdD Managing Director, SNF DIALOGUES Executive Director, Journalist and Stelios Vasilakis – Chief Programs & Strategic Initiatives Officer, SNF

9:05 – 9:10 Opening Remarks: Andreas C. Dracopoulos – Co-President, SNF

9:10 – 9:35 Keynote Speech: Henry Timms – President and CEO, Lincoln Center

9:35 – 10:40 Inherent Biases: The Cognitive Foundations of Discrimination and Exclusion

Moderator: Mike Niconchuck – Senior Researcher, Beyond Conflict

Becca Heller – Director and Co-Founder, International Refugee

Assistance Project

Sunitha Krishnan – Chief Functionary & Co-Founder, Prajwala

Rafael Yuste – Professor of Biological Sciences and Neuroscience,

Columbia University

10:40 – 11:20 Neuroscience and the Art of Storytelling

Jeremy Adelman – Henry Charles Lea Professor of History and Director of the Global History Lab, Princeton University

Uri Hasson – Professor, Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University

Part 2 (12:00 – 12:50)

12:00 – 12:50 Between Humanity and Nature

Moderator: Tash Aw – Author

Pio Barone Lumaga – Founder and Director, Innovation Design Lab

Fiorenzo Omenetto – Director, Silklab, Director, Laboratory for Living

Devices; Dean of Research, School of Engineering, Tufts University

12:50 – 14:05 Society of Spectacle: Representation as Reality

Moderator: Oskar Eustis – Artistic Director, the Public Theater, NYC

Yoeri Albrecht – Director, De Balie

Noam M. Elcott – Associate Professor and Chair of Art Humanities,

Columbia University

Bill T. Jones – Artistic Director, New York Live Arts

William Kentridge – Artist

Part 3 (15:10 – 18:20)

15:10 – 15:20 Greek National Opera: A Discussion

15:20 – 15:50 Democracy, Theater and all of Life’s Tiny Beautiful Things: A Discussion

OsKar Eustis – Artistic Director, the Public Theater NYC, and

Nia Vardalos – Actor and Writer

15:50 – 16:35 Empathy, Forgiveness and Rehabilitation as Civic Virtues

Moderator: Jim Pitofsky – Managing Director, Strategic Alliances,

The John Templeton Foundation

Bryan Doerries – Artistic Director, Theater of War Productions

Jane Golden – Executive Director, Mural Arts Philadelphia

Michael Wishnie – William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law

and Counselor to the Dean, Yale Law School

16:35 – 17:35 Morality vs Ethics

Moderator: Panos Papoulias – CO-Chief Operating Officer, SNF

Robert Barnett – Founding Director, Modern Tibetan Studies,

Columbia UNIVERSITY

Claire Katz – Professor of Philosophy, Texas A&M

Susan Solomon – Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The New York

Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute

Effy Vayena – Professor of Bioethics, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

17:35 – 18:30 Inequality: Standing on the Back of Others

Moderator: Mark Mazower – Ira D. Wallach Professor of History,

Columbia University

Carol Gluck – George Sansom Professor of History, Weatherhead

East Asian Institute, Columbia University

Wes Moore – CEO, Robin Hood Foundation

Alexander Zeldin – Writer/Director