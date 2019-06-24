Live: 2019 SNF Conference :UNTITLED:

Part 1 (09:00 – 11:20)
9:00 – 9:05 Welcoming remarks: Anna-Kynthia Bousdoukou – iMEdD Managing Director, SNF DIALOGUES Executive Director, Journalist and Stelios Vasilakis – Chief Programs & Strategic Initiatives Officer, SNF
9:05 – 9:10 Opening Remarks: Andreas C. Dracopoulos – Co-President, SNF
9:10 – 9:35 Keynote Speech: Henry Timms – President and CEO, Lincoln Center
9:35 – 10:40 Inherent Biases: The Cognitive Foundations of Discrimination and Exclusion
Moderator: Mike Niconchuck – Senior Researcher, Beyond Conflict
Becca Heller – Director and Co-Founder, International Refugee
Assistance Project
Sunitha Krishnan – Chief Functionary & Co-Founder, Prajwala
Rafael Yuste – Professor of Biological Sciences and Neuroscience,
Columbia University
10:40 – 11:20 Neuroscience and the Art of Storytelling
Jeremy Adelman – Henry Charles Lea Professor of History and Director of the Global History Lab, Princeton University
Uri Hasson – Professor, Neuroscience Institute, Princeton University
Part 2 (12:00 – 12:50)
12:00 – 12:50 Between Humanity and Nature
Moderator: Tash Aw – Author
Pio Barone Lumaga – Founder and Director, Innovation Design Lab
Fiorenzo Omenetto – Director, Silklab, Director, Laboratory for Living
Devices; Dean of Research, School of Engineering, Tufts University
12:50 – 14:05 Society of Spectacle: Representation as Reality
Moderator: Oskar Eustis – Artistic Director, the Public Theater, NYC
Yoeri Albrecht – Director, De Balie
Noam M. Elcott – Associate Professor and Chair of Art Humanities,
Columbia University
Bill T. Jones – Artistic Director, New York Live Arts
William Kentridge – Artist
Part 3 (15:10 – 18:20)
15:10 – 15:20 Greek National Opera: A Discussion
15:20 – 15:50 Democracy, Theater and all of Life’s Tiny Beautiful Things: A Discussion
OsKar Eustis – Artistic Director, the Public Theater NYC, and
Nia Vardalos – Actor and Writer
15:50 – 16:35 Empathy, Forgiveness and Rehabilitation as Civic Virtues
Moderator: Jim Pitofsky – Managing Director, Strategic Alliances,
The John Templeton Foundation
Bryan Doerries – Artistic Director, Theater of War Productions
Jane Golden – Executive Director, Mural Arts Philadelphia
Michael Wishnie – William O. Douglas Clinical Professor of Law
and Counselor to the Dean, Yale Law School
16:35 – 17:35 Morality vs Ethics
Moderator: Panos Papoulias – CO-Chief Operating Officer, SNF
Robert Barnett – Founding Director, Modern Tibetan Studies,
Columbia UNIVERSITY
Claire Katz – Professor of Philosophy, Texas A&M
Susan Solomon – Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The New York
Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute
Effy Vayena – Professor of Bioethics, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology
17:35 – 18:30 Inequality: Standing on the Back of Others
Moderator: Mark Mazower – Ira D. Wallach Professor of History,
Columbia University
Carol Gluck – George Sansom Professor of History, Weatherhead
East Asian Institute, Columbia University
Wes Moore – CEO, Robin Hood Foundation
Alexander Zeldin – Writer/Director