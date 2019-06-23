PM Tsipras Warns Turkey to Not Even Think about Conducting Drilling in Kastellorizo

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned Turkey to not even think about conducting drilling in Kastellorizo, noting that Greece has a plan and will prevent any drilling on the Greek continental shelf, during an interview with public broacaster ERT3 that will be screened on Sunday, at 22.00 (Greek time).

Tsipras said he is “fully justified” for the signing of the Prespes Agreement as it has upgraded Greece’s international credibility and prestige and contributed to turning the European Union in favour of our national issues. For this reason, he said, the European Council has adopted a clear and strict decision on Turkey’s unlawful actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, which is “a great national diplomatic victory of Greece and Cyprus.”

He even blamed main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other opposition parties for “irresponsible and hypocritical attitude” to the Prespes Agreement in order to serve their political needs.

He also said it is unreasonable for Mitsotakis to believe that a series of reforms will persuade the partners to reduce the primary surplus targets while SYRIZA has managed to do so.

Tsipras also referred to the 120-installment debt settlement, the relief measures for the middle class while expressing optimism that SYRIZA will win the elections on July 7.