Olympic Brewery Joining “Open Breweries 2019” Initiative on Sunday

The Olympic Brewery will be opening its doors at the Ritsona brewery on Evia for second consecutive year on Sunday, in the framework of the “Open Breweries” initiative organised by the Hellenic Union of Brewers.

The brewery will be open to public, free of charge, offering the opportunity to visitors to become acquainted with the world of beer, to taste their favourite beers and to participate in a series of interesting events, such as a tour of the breweries installations, beer tasting seminars, cooking with beer, beer serving and food pairing.

Those interested in taking part in the events should call at the phone 2107249000 until Thursday, June 20 to book a place.

Olympic brewer has two plants, one in Sindos and the other in Ritsona, and is the producer, among others, of the beers FIX Hellas, Mythos and Henninger, while it also imports the Danish Carlsberg, Mexican Corona, Irish Guinness and others.