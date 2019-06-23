Pujols Homers in Return to St. Louis; Cards beat Angels 4-2 (Video)

By Associated Press June 22, 2019

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols hits a home run during seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, June 22, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS — Albert Pujols took a curtain call for his adoring fans at Busch Stadium after homering against the Cardinals, but Marcell Ozuna connected to lead Dakota Hudson and St. Louis over the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 on Saturday.

Pujols hit his 13th home run, a solo drive in the seventh inning. He got a standing ovation as he rounded the bases and the cheers grew louder until Pujols emerged from the dugout and tipped his hat to the sellout crowd.

Ozuna hit his team-leading 20th homer of the season off Felix Peña in the sixth inning to make it 4-0 lead. Ozuna homered for the second straight day.

Hudson (6-3) gave up one run on five hits in a season-high 112-pitch stint. He struck out six and walked one.

Paul Goldschmidt had two hits for St. Louis, which has won five of seven.

Justin Upton also homered for the Angels, a solo shot in the eighth. Pena (5-2) started the third inning in relief of opener Noé Ramirez.

