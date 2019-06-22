Enthronement Luncheon at New York Hilton Hotel (Vid)

NEW YORK – Enthronement Luncheon takes place after the Enthronement ceremony of Archbishop Elpidophoros at the New York Hilton Hotel (1335 Avenue of the Americas, NYC).
Posted by Εθνικός Κήρυξ / The National Herald on Saturday, June 22, 2019
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=436050353613929&id=176768238672
1 Comment
Just incredible, to sing the Greek National Anthem BEFORE the American National Anthem. This is the worst example of anti-Americanism, ethno-triumphalism in our great land. Who does such things? Borders on sedition. Shame on all of us for putting up with this. The archdiocese flew a huge Greek flag, causing passers by to ask, “ has the Greek government taken over this property?” ( true story)