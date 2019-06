New York has changed in the past 40 years.

Indeed, it is said that Manhattan changes substantially, in some way, almost every ten years.

For example, until recently, the far West Side was a devalued area, desolate and ignored. Look at what is going on today.

At the edge of that area was Manhattan’s original Greek Town – before it moved to Astoria.

It was located on 7th, 8th, and 9th Avenues, mainly between 30th and 60th streets. Part of it was known …