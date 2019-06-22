Pyatt Stresses US Companies’ Interest in Privatisations

US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt, in his address to a conference on mineral resources on Friday, pointed to the interest shown by American firms in privatisations, and especially of the ports, in Greece.

“American companies are hoping to be active in Greece and take advantage of opportunities in privatisations, such as the privatisation of ports, energy, as well as knowledge and technology,” the Ambassador said.

He also noted that the investment opportunities in Greece, and especially in northern Greece, are not related to the domestic market only but to the role of the country as a conduit to the Balkans and a hub for trade, energy and transport in Southeastern Europe.

Pyatt noted that programmes like those of Eldorado Gold were important because they will facilitate the diversification of the economy beyond the traditional tourism and shipping sectors and because the success of such projects will signal to foreign investors that the business climate in Greece is changing.

He stressed that the United States has invested in its relations with Greece and supported the country’s full economic recovery, referring to Greece as one of the most important US allies in the region, a force for peace and stability and a model for good neighbourly relations.

At the same conference, it was pointed out that the European target for full decarbonisation of the economy by 2050 necessarily involves the exploitation of mineral wealth, as it requires metals for the production of electric cars, the development of electrical networks, the construction of batteries etc. However, it was stressed that European policy is contradictory as there is no support for the mining industry. It has also been pointed out that the industry faces additional burdens on its EU-wide activity that do not exist for competitors in third countries.

Speakers noted the industry’s contribution to investments, exports and employment, while underlining that faster procedures, predictability, legal certainty, stability of taxation and problem-solving in the licensing framework are needed to attract investment.