Sixth-Century Celts Had a Soft Spot for Red Wine from the Greek Colony of Marseille

Early Celtic tribes in Central Europe drank Greek wine in ceramic vessels bought at the ancient Greek colony of Marseille, according to analyses by a French and German research team publishing its findings in “PLoS One” magazine on Wednesday.

The team analysed organic residue from 99 vessels found at an important Early Celtic site in Burgundy, Vix-Mont Lassois. Sixteen of these vesssels were imported Attic black- and red-figured pottery, transport amphorae and others. They came from a level dated to Hallstat culture D2-D3, or 530-480 BC.

The analysis of Greek vessels revealed residue of grapes used in the production of red wine, and of olive oil. Researchers said that as the local area was not known to produce wine – just beer, which was a very popular drink – the most likely source of the wine and the jars it came in were from Marseille or even other Greek colonies in Italy.

The Celts would have travelled down the river Rhone to Marsaille, which was founded by Greek colonists around 600 BC, but may also have travelled through the Alps to get to the Mediterranean wine. Their contacts and trade with the Mediterranean were no surprise, but the actual use of Greek-style ceramics at Vix-Mont Lassois were and had not been analysed for residues before, the researchers said.

For more information:

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0218001