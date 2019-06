NEW YORK – Dr. Andreas Michaelides is the Chief of Psychology at Noom, a mobile health technology company. At Noom, he created their coaching program from the ground up, and now manages over 1,000 clinicians and researchers who investigate novel ways to impact behavioral and lifestyle changes for weight loss. He is also a Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) Master Trainer and has helped translate the delivery of the DPP program to the first fully mobile platform.

Dr. Michaelides earned his PhD …