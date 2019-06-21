Golden Dawn Defendants No-Shows at Murder Trial, Judge Irked

ATHENS – Now in its fourth year, the trial of all 15 lawmakers of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn and dozens of members on charges of running a criminal gang was supposed to concentrate on the murder of anti-Fascist hip-hop artist but 11 of 18 defendants refused to show up.

That upset the Judge, Maria Lepeniotou, as they were scheduled to testify in connection with the killing of Pavlos Fyssas in September 2013 in Piraeus, for which a member, Giorgos Roupakias, is accused.

“The defendants have an obligation to be here. The court has ways of bringing them in,” the judge warned as most of the defendants routinely ignore their trial and aren’t arrested or ordered brought before the bench, one of the reasons the trial has dragged on so long.

On June 20, only 13 of the defendants showed up, Roupakias, who has confessed to stabbing the 34-year-old musician to death and has been under house arrest for three years after his 18-month pre-trial detention period ran out.

His presence prompted an emotional response from Fyssas’ mother, Magda, who fainted when he was led into the court. She returned on June 21 for the next session and sat in the back of the courtroom.

The latest proceedings, said Kathimerini, focused on testimony from Ioannis Aggos, a member of the party’s chapter in the Piraeus suburb of Nikaia, who said the day before the murder he alerted a party official to Fyssas’ presence at a cafe-bar in nearby Keratsini, a call that prosecutors say led to him being stabbed in the heart by Roupakias.

Aggos then claimed he didn’t identify Fyssas as being part of a group of people at the Koralli cafe, but had simply called an official at the Nikaia chapter to complain he and several other fellow Golden Dawn supporters were being heckled by a group at a nearby table and intended to leave the cafe-bar, the paper said.

He denied any knowledge of whether his call prompted a series of other alerts to Golden Dawn’s hierarchy that led to a “hit squad” being sent out after Fyssas. “I don’t know. I didn’t tell anyone to go (to Koralli,)” he said.