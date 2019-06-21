Protest Song Inside British Museum: Hellena Sings for Marbles Return (Vid)

With the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA unwilling to go to court to try to force the return of the stolen Parthenon Marbles, Greek singer-songwriter Hellena went inside the British Museum which houses them to sing a song of protest for their repatriation.

She performed her latest composition, The Parthenon Marbles – Bring Them Back in a protest at the British Museum’s Room 18 on June 20, the Greek state-run Athens-Macedonia News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported.

There was no word on why museum officials, who said the marbles stolen from the Parthenon some two centuries ago by the Scottish diplomat Lord Elgin, who said he had permission from the ruling Ottoman Empire, allowed her to go on.

She performed the song 10 times in an hour, singing a capella as she was denied permission to bring any musical instruments into the museum on the grounds that the noise could be disrupting to visitors, Hellena told ANA-MPA.

The singing protest coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Acropolis Museum, opened in 2009 to strengthen Greece’s push for the return of the marbles as the British Museum said before then that Greece had no proper place to show them, without mentioning perhaps they could be put back on the Parthenon, under renovation for generations.

The action was organized with the support of the British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles, the ANA-MPA said.

“This is a story, a single piece and it needs to be put back together. Would you split the ‘Mona Lisa’ into two parts? Then why separate the sculptures?” the 33-year-old artist was quoted by the ANA-MPA as telling visitors in the room showcasing the displaced sections of the prized sculptures.