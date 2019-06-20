Archbishop Says Transparency Key to Future of Archdiocese

NEW YORK – Following the Doxology in the Chapel of the Apostle Paul at the Archdiocese offices on 79th Street in Manhattan on June 20, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros spoke about his belief that the problems encountered in recent years by the Archdiocese of America will be overcome through honest and sincere cooperation.
The Doxology, attended by the Hierarchs, members of the Holy Provincial Synod, and the staff of the Archdiocese in the first substantial contact with the new archbishop of …
Elpidophoros is plenty transparent in his ambition to rise.
In an interview published Ekathimerini on May 25, 2019, he stated:
“I do not want to leave chaos in the wake of my passage in this archdiocese…I do not want to shoot through here like a comet, doing a few things and leaving ashes behind me. I want to train capable officials who are loyal to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.”
Here, he is talking about leaving GOA before even having set foot in America!
And why is he so eager to train “capable” officials who are loyal to the EP?
Because he covets the post of the Ecumenical Patriarch for himself.
This is an ambitious man!
He plays the long game. He penned the unique doctrine of “First Without Equals” not for his current boss, but for himself, the future EP – after he punches his GOA ticket of course.
Read his love letter to himself here:
