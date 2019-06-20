Archbishop Says Transparency Key to Future of Archdiocese

NEW YORK – Following the Doxology in the Chapel of the Apostle Paul at the Archdiocese offices on 79th Street in Manhattan on June 20, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros spoke about his belief that the problems encountered in recent years by the Archdiocese of America will be overcome through honest and sincere cooperation.

