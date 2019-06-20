Defence Min Apostolakis meets with US 6th Fleet Commander Franchetti

ATHENS – National Defence Minister Evangelos Apostolakis met on Thursday in Athens with US 6th Fleet commander Vice Admiral Lisa Franchetti.
The meeting focused on issues of bilateral interest, on cooperation between Greece and USA in Navy issues, on joint training and exercises and on staff exchange.
US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt accompanied the Commander, who is paying a three-day visit to Greece.
1 Comment
Nice Picture… must be meeting with Pyatt ..to be advised who the new government appointees are to be after the July 7th election ..hand picked by Pyatt and Menendez!
No better man Pyatt…he hand picked the government of the Ukraine, removed the government of libya, and did a lousy job in replacing their leadership!
Didn’t TNH ..ask Pyatt to leave Greece for his meddling and collusion with Tsipras!
Why would Greeks vote on July 7..when the only winner will be Geoffrey Pyatt,, no matter who the vote for!
Boycott these elections ..and send a message ..we are no longer fooled in Greece!