ND Leader Mitsotakis on Turkish Provocations: It is Time for Action, Not Words

BRUSSELS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a message to Turkey from Brussels before entering to the European Peoples Party (EPP) summit on Thursday.

Mitsotakis said that Greece is moving towards the national elections in an international environment with significant provocations underlining that “in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey is brutally violating the International Law and infringes the sovereign rights that are linked with Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone”. As he said, these provocations should be addressed at European level noting that “if they continue, the European Union should impose sanctions against Turkey. It is time for action, not just words,” Mitsotakis said.

Referring to the national elections, Mitsotakis expressed his optimism that the Greek people are ready for a huge political change. “Greece is ready for a government that will bring more investments, better jobs, less taxes and high growth rates. New Democracy is ready to meet these challenges and to restore Greece’s credibility in the international capital markets.”

