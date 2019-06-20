Archdiocese Releases Statement on George Papadakos’ Case

NEW YORK — The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America released a statement saying that the Archdiocese “is committed to full transparency” after U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that George Papadakos, the Archdiocese’s former Director of Finance, has pled guilty to embezzling more than $60,000 of Archdiocesan funds for personal expenses.

“As previously communicated to the Faithful by the Archdiocese, after becoming aware of financial irregularities in late 2017, the Archdiocese self-reported its discoveries to governmental authorities in the State of New York. In the Spring of 2018, the Archdiocese was contacted by the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the Inspector-in-Charge of the New York Office of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Since that time, the Archdiocese has worked cooperatively with their offices.

“The US Attorney’s Office announced today that George Papadakos, the Archdiocese’s former Director of Finance, has pled guilty to embezzling more than $60,000 of Archdiocesan funds for personal expenses. According to the government’s publicly posted report, Mr. Papadakos, of Westfield, New Jersey, pled guilty to one count of wire fraud. Mr. Papadakos left the Archdiocese in the Fall of 2017.

“‘The Archdiocese is committed to full transparency with governmental authorities and continues to cooperate fully with the United States Attorney and U.S. Postal Inspection Service,’ said Bishop Andonios, Chancellor of the Archdiocese.”