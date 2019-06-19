Metropolis of Toronto Named Archdiocese of Canada

BOSTON – The Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in its June 13 meeting with His All Holiness Patriarch Bartholomew presiding elevated the Metropolis of Toronto to the Archdiocese of Canada and, consequently, its Metropolitan to Archbishop Sotirios of Canada.

At the beginning of the 20th century there were approximately 300 Canadians of Greek descent. The first communities established were the Greek Community of the Annunciation in Montreal in 1896, the Greek Community of St. George in Toronto in 1909, and …