Jason deGrom, Alonso Lead Mets Past East-leading Braves 10-2 (Video)

ATLANTA — Jacob deGrom took a shutout into the ninth inning, Pete Alonso homered to highlight the first four-hit game of his young career, and the New York Mets routed the first-place Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Tuesday night.

Bouncing back from an ugly 12-3 loss in the series opener, the Mets pounded Braves starter Julio Teheran for six runs over four innings and cruised to a victory that eased some of the tension from a disappointing season.

DeGrom (4-6) dominated, allowing just five hits, struck out 10 and helped himself at the plate, leading off the sixth with a double and coming around to score.

6/18: Mets vs Braves Jacob deGrom's brilliant start was backed by huge nights from Alonso, McNeil and Conforto as we took game two in Atlanta. #MetsWin! Posted by New York Mets on Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Freddie Freeman and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers off deGrom in the ninth, ending a bid for the second shutout and fourth complete game of his career. Robert Gsellman came on for the beleaguered Mets bullpen to strike out the final two Atlanta hitters.

Michael Conforto added a long homer in the eighth, and Jeff McNeil went deep in the ninth to finish off the 15-hit barrage.

Conforto and Todd Frazier both had two RBIs. McNeil added three hits, and every Mets starter had at least one.

Teheran (5-5) lost for the first time since April 30.