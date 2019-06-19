Eternal Be the Memory of Constantine “Dean” Limberakis

BOSTON – Constantine “Dean” Limberakis, of Lynnfield, MA passed away on June 11. Beloved partner of Paul J. Cassettari, devoted brother to Andra Delis and Carrie Nicholeris, loving uncle of Anastasia Sabarsky and her husband Leon, Elizabeth Manning and her husband Richard, and Mark Nicholeris, loving great-uncle of Matthew Manning and family.

Dean was an administrator and educator in Music Education in the Massachusetts public schools for 36 years, Director of Music for Hellenic College Holy Cross and Choirmaster for the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England since 1989.

The Funeral Service was held Monday, June 17, 2019 at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England. Visiting Hours were held on Sunday, June 16 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Cathedral. Burial was held in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett, MA.

Constantine “Dean” Limberakis received his BM and MMEd degrees in Music Education from Boston University, College of Fine Arts, with minors in Voice and Conducting and is also certified in Integrated Creative Arts from Fitchburg State University (Massachusetts). He is a veteran of WWII – Military Police and Honor Guard for the Imperial Palace in Tokyo – and the Korean Conflict (Special Service Armed Forces). He hosted a weekly radio broadcast of religious programming for the troops on the front lines and toured with a Soldiers’ Troop Variety Show as conductor, show manager, and producer. This variety show was performed for the troops on the front lines.

Since retiring in 1989, after 36 years as an administrator and teacher in Music Education in the public schools of Massachusetts, he was appointed Adjunct Instructor for Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and Director of Special Projects as designated by the President of Hellenic College and Holy Cross. Along with his teaching, he had also served as Director of Career Services, Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds, Manager of Food Services, Director of Housing, and Purchasing Agent. He also helped coordinate special festivities, events, and conferences.

Dean was a member of the Executive Board of the Massachusetts Music Educators Association for some 20 years; wrote a weekly music column for the Lowell Sun during the 1960s, was liaison for the Massachusetts Alliance for Arts Education, and in 1970 he founded Massachusetts Administrators in Music Education. He was also a member of the American Association for Advancement of the Humanities and the Council for Basic Education, the founder and artistic director of community choruses, concert bands, and orchestral societies in the Greater Boston area and was a member of the Regional College Board ad hoc committee for the acceptance of high school art and music credits for college entrance applicants. He was also guest conductor, lecturer, adjudicator, clinician, writer, and composer/arranger at both regional and national levels. In 2011, he celebrated his 58 years as an Administrator in Music Education, teacher, and lecturer.

Mr. Limberakis had been a choirmaster of children’s, juniors’, young adults’, and adult/senior choirs for some 67 years and was President for some 20 years of The Metropolis of Boston Federation of Greek Orthodox Church Musicians; he was named President Emeritus by the Federation Council.